FORWARD OPERATING BASE KALSU, IRAQ - JANUARY 20: US Army soldiers watch Barack Obama sworn in as the 44th President of the United States of America on January 20, 2009 in the dining hall of Forward Operating Base Kalsu, south of Baghdad in Iraq. Obama is the first African-American to be elected to the office of President in the history of the U.S. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)



--Michael Crowley