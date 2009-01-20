Linda Hirshman is a former professor of Philosophy and Women's Studies at Brandeis University, and the author, most recently, of Get to Work: A Manifesto for Women of the World.



My fellow citizens.

There are two kinds of participants in the American Republic: citizens and Americans. They parallel precisely Isaiah Berlin's powerful, defining essay, "Two Concepts of Liberty." Citizens achieve positive liberty, freedom to. Americans enjoy negative liberty, freedom from. Almost nothing Barack Obama says is accidental. He chose "citizens," not "Americans."

Citizens, not limited to those entitled to formal "citizenship," go all the way back to Greece. To be a citizen of the ancient cities that gave birth to the experience of democracy you had to have enough land to enable you to buy the arms the city-state required for its phalanx warfare. In its specifics, Greek citizenship was exclusionary by class, gender, and the accident of history (citizens were not slaves). But in its deep meaning, its metaphysics, citizenship meant an obligation to do your duty to your society, to use your capacities to make your society shine. Plato and Aristotle, the philosophers who gave birth to the ideas of democracy, thought that using your capacities to participate in running your democracy was the highest use a human could aspire to--the highest, in their language, virtue. (With the possible exception of philosophy, but we'll discount that on narcissism grounds.)

Americans were born of the eighteenth century--the time when classical liberalism saw people not in their collective citizenship, but in their individualism. The great classical philosophers--Thomas Hobbes and John Locke--asked us to imagine that men spring up like mushrooms after a rain, separate, self-seeking, making their countries as the alternative to anarchy. Much of the American tradition, beginning with the founding language of the pursuit of happiness, is individualism all the way down. The ideology of the conservative revival drew its life blood from that tradition and it flourished like a bay tree. If you own the metaphysics, you own the politics.