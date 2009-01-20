A little note on fashion: The Obama set is REALLY into fur. Damn. I was seated in Section 1 near clumps of ardent supporters, right under the podium, and those around me were inevitably dudded in long black or silvery fur coats with matching circular fur hats. There was even a man from Pittsburgh, an early fan of Obama, wearing a suede coat liberally trimmed with "some fox, some beaver, and a little armadillo."



I don't like to wear fur, but by the time my cheap puffy ski jacket up and ceased to perform its intended function during Lowery's show-stopping benediction, I got a little jealous of Armadillo Man.

--Eve Fairbanks

