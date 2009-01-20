England! all nations in this charge agree:

But worse, more ignorant in love and hate,

Far--far more abject, is thine Enemy: Therefore the wise pray for thee, though the freight Of thy offences be a heavy weight: Oh grief that Earth's best hopes rest all with Thee!

Likewise, in 1967, Robert Lowell wrote "Waking Early Sunday Morning" out of indignation at what President Johnson and the Vietnam War were making of America:

Hammering military splendor,? top-heavy Goliath in full armor - ?little redemption in the mass? liquidations of their brass,? elephant and phalanx moving? with the times and still improving,? when that kingdom hit the crash:? a million foreskins stacked like trash.

Such poems honor the public by bringing to bear on it the poet's private grief and aspiration. The contemporary poet who set out to write an official occasional poem, on the other hand, gives up the privacy in which modern poetry is born, without gaining the authority and currency that used to be the advantages of the poet laureate in Rome or England. Her verse is not public but bureaucratic--that is to say, spoken by no one and addressed to no one.

"Praise Song for the Day," the poem Elizabeth Alexander read this afternoon, was a perfect specimen of this kind of bureaucratic verse. There was an extraordinary burden of expectation attached to Alexander's poem; I don't recall Maya Angelou or Miller Williams, the poets who read at Bill Clinton's inaugurations, getting the kind of attention that Alexander received in the last few weeks. The reason, I think, is that Obama's inauguration was just the kind of event that might inspire genuine poetry: it was that rare moment when the public intersected with the private for good instead of evil. And of course, Obama himself has often been cast as a "poetic" figure, thanks to his eloquence and the appeal of his image. Last January, E.J. Dionne wrote that Obama represented poetry to Hillary Clinton's prose, a contrast that became a standard trope of the campaign.

Alexander was an inevitable choice to be Obama's laureate. Like Obama, Alexander is an establishment figure-a professor at Yale, a Pulitzer Prize finalist--who is very conscious of the ways she does not fit the usual establishment image--she is a black woman in a field once dominated by white men. Like him, too, she has challenged the establishment by joining it, rather than fighting it. Her best poems--especially in her first, reputation-making book, The Venus Hottentot--do not accept that there is an antagonism between African-American "folk" culture and "high" culture. She has written admiringly about figures like Albert Murray, Ralph Ellison, and Romare Bearden, who fused the two, creating something new and distinctively American. "Ralph Ellison's house is underground/next door to my house," she writes in her most recent book, American Sublime.

Yet Alexander also suffers, as Ellison came to, from excessive self-consciousness about her role as spokesman and example. As she writes in "Ars Poetica #92: Marcus Garvey on Elocution":

