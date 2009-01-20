Unlike John, I thought Obama's speech was thematically coherent, its basic message being: "Our ideals helped us do great things in the past. We took an unfortunate detour these last eight years. But now we're back."

There's very little in the speech that doesn't relate to this theme in one way or another. The direct shots at Bush obviously do ("[w]e will restore science to its rightful place," "a nation cannot prosper long when it favors only the prosperous," "we reject as false the choice between our safety and our ideals," etc.) As do the slightly more veiled criticisms of the last eight years. For example:

Time and again these men and women struggled and sacrificed and worked till their hands were raw so that we might live a better life. They saw America as bigger than the sum of our individual ambitions; greater than all the differences of birth or wealth or faction. ... Our capacity remains undiminished. But our time of standing pat, of protecting narrow interests and putting off unpleasant decisions - that time has surely passed. Starting today, we must pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, and begin again the work of remaking America.

You can immediately locate the speech's three key elements here: Storied history (all those sacrifices), tragic interregnum (those years of standing pat), reclamation of our destiny. I thought they were very effective.

To the extent the speech had problems with coherence, they weren't thematic but stylistic. One minute Obama was on top of Mount Olympus ("We remain a young nation, but in the words of Scripture, the time has come to set aside childish things..."), the next minute he was having lunch in the Brookings cafeteria ("Our health care is too costly ... We will build the roads and bridges, the electric grids ... it helps families find jobs at a decent wage ... We will begin to responsibly leave Iraq...") It was like two speeches on the same topic written for two different audiences on two different occasions.