What made Joseph Lowery's benediction so awesome?

There was that funny, hip ending, obviously. ("When yellow will be mellow, when the red man can get ahead, man ...")

But Lowery's benediction had what Rick Warren's earnest invocation, Barack Obama's powerful address, and Elizabeth Alexander's limping poem all to some degree lacked: rhythm. Lowery set this rhythm up by quoting a hymn at length--not just any hymn, but "Lift Every Voice And Sing," still sometimes called the "Negro National Anthem." Even the stanzas Lowery didn't quote are eerily appropriate to the moment:

Stony the road we trod,

Bitter the chast'ning rod,

Felt in the days when hope unborn had died;

Yet with a steady beat,

Have not our weary feet

Come to the place for which our fathers sighed?

I sang this hymn at the church where I work just this past Sunday, and slowly recognizing Lowery was reciting "Lift Every Voice" made his words suddenly familiar and, thus, even more moving. Here's the verse with which Lowery began: