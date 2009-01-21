



Getting TNR's inauguration day coverage started bright and early, Michelle defended the indulgence and pomp of this week's festivities as something people need right now.

John Judis thinks Obama's speech was a "disappointing hodgepodge." Eve politely dissents. Alan Wolfe feels let down by Obama's communitarianism, while Linda Hirshman applauds Obama's attempt to redefine citizenship. Jon Cohn thinks Obama's speech swung hard at Bush's foreign policy, and Jon Chait thinks that Obama's liberalism is his pragmatism. He also found some Keynesianism in that inaugural speech. Noam said the speech had too much wonkery and too little style.



Adam Kirsch was underwhelmed by Elizabeth Alexander's "bureaucratic verse," while Walter Shapiro thinks Obama is the true poet. Jason and Eve think Joseph Lowery stole the show with his benediction.