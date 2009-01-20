Soon it became clear that the gate had been shut. No one was being admitted to the Purple section. Thousands of people within sight of the Capitol were essentially stuck, with those in front either trying to retreat or hoping the gate would re-open, while those behind continued to push forward. Soon someone standing on top of a car said that one block east, officials had opened an impromptu gate and were letting ticket-holders through in twos and threes. The crowd tried to push that way but because there was little space and no coordination, we were just jammed together tighter and tighter. So we shuffled, clearing perhaps a couple feet every two minutes or so. Then we heard a thin, barely amplified voice offering our first official direction: It was announced that only ticket-holders would be let in. The crowd roared. "We all have tickets, you moron!" one man shouted. Dozens of people held their tickets up in the air, while others chanted "Let. Us. In!" or simply "Pur-ple! Pur-ple!"

The crowd turned agitated. A man with an iPhone announced that Biden had just been sworn in--as it was, even though the Capitol was within sight, we could hear nothing. The gate seemed so close, but people packed every inch of the 50-yard radius around the gate. We moved a few more feet. The only sign that there was an inauguration just a few hundred yards away were the Obama-pin wearing people on every side trying to elbow you out of the way. Then, peering over the heads of those in front of me, I saw the ad hoc gate begin to close. The man with the iPhone asked everyone to quiet down. People held cell phones to their ears and through the tinny broadcast of half a dozen mobiles, I tried to listen as Barack Obama took the oath of office. A boom went off as the Army began its salute. A couple people cheered weakly, while others grumbled and a few cried, having come to Washington without even being able to watch the ceremony on a JumboTron.

So it was with not a little anger that I read Capitol Police chief Phillip Morse's contention that every ticket-holder had been admitted to the inauguration. Even though he later reversed his comments, acknowledging that "some" folks hadn't gotten in, he should note that thousands of people had not gotten in, and, worse, there was apparently no attempt at security or crowd control. It was an extremely dangerous situation--a mob catastrophe waiting to happen--that was both foreseeable and preventable. And for many of those who came to the Mall today hoping to witness history, it was a sad and ironic moment--that they were among the few Americans who couldn't watch today's inauguration.