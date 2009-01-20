I was totally fascinated that Obama chose George Washington as the touchstone American-history figure in his inaugural. This was not an obvious choice. Lincoln, FDR, or even MLK would have been. But ol' sterile, ancient, powder-wigged, pink-cheeked George -- who's ever thought of him past fifth-grade history class, or perhaps fleetingly, when you look at a quarter?

A conservative friend notes, too, that, in the last half of the last century or so, George Washington was appropriated by right-wingers as "their" founder, thereby somewhat diminishing our collective access to him as an inspirational figure. (A conservative foundation set itself up at Valley Forge; the Daughters of the American Revolution have an obsession with him; etc.) Maybe this was a bit of a sly move, part of Obama's project to reach across party lines. Another conservative friend (okay, my staunchly Republican mom) told me after watching Obama's speech that "one of the things that has always nagged at me about Obama, as a conservative, is, 'Does this man care about the founding? Does he even think about it?' So I was astonished to hear it invoked ... the evocation of Washington was great." And the story Obama told about George worked perfectly in the moment: Its images of "shores of an icy river" and men huddled against the bitter cold feathered in with today's weather.

But the most interesting thing about Obama's use of George Washington in his speech is how differently these two political figures -- the Washington of history, that is, and the Obama of the campaign -- are perceived. Obama ran as a transformer, a "change agent," and liked to drop the phrase "new birth" in reference to his political project. I got the sense this idea then galloped away from him, and he became irritated with the ensuing assumption that a Prez BHO would radically overhaul the country. But he was always seen, nevertheless, as a politician in the mold of Reagan or Lincoln (from whom, of course, the idea of a "new birth" for the country originates), and not of Washington, who made himself out as the opposite of transformative.