Scientific American wonders if Obama is right that technology can lower health care costs, as the president claimed in his inaugural speech.
Most small business owners want the government to provide a public health insurance option, according to a new survey.
The Wall Street Journal considers whether Daschle should appoint a "Health Fed" to assess the cost-effectiveness of drugs.
George Washington University released a study looking at the health consequences of the 2008-2009 recession.
Despite the dismal economic climate, the U.S. health care industry experienced a net gain of 419,000 jobs last year.
California wants to use a star rating system to rank its nursing homes.
Surgeons, hospitals and medical schools are experimenting with Twitter.
