Robert Gordon, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress and frequent TNR contributor, will serve as the Office of Management and Budget's Associate Director for Education, Income Maintenance, and Labor. To get a hint of the policies that Gordon may pursue in his new position in the Obama administration, here is a sampling of his relevant TNR pieces:
"Johnny-Come-Lately," April 15, 2008. In this article from the presidential campaign, Gordon railed against McCain's tax plan that favored the wealthy and countered the common argument that American corporations are disproportionately taxed relative to the rest of the world.
"McContradiction,"
July 9, 2008. He slammed McCain for trying to have it both ways, claiming to be both a supply-sider and deficit-hawk, and analyzed why these two perspectives are diametrically opposed to each other.
"Family's Value," August 4, 2008. Gordon, in touting Obama's tax plan, noted the subtle role that government can play in helping to stabilize families.
"McCain's Tax Increase on Health Care," September 2, 2008. In dissecting McCain's health care plan, he conceded that insured patients have incentives to choose more expensive treatments, yet still warns against the GOP's broader move to place more medical costs on patients.
"So, How Are McCain's New Economic Proposals?" October 14, 2008. Gordon explained why McCain's tax cuts for the rich would not stimulate the broader economy.
--Daniel Belkin