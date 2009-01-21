Robert Gordon, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress and frequent TNR contributor, will serve as the Office of Management and Budget's Associate Director for Education, Income Maintenance, and Labor. To get a hint of the policies that Gordon may pursue in his new position in the Obama administration, here is a sampling of his relevant TNR pieces:

"Johnny-Come-Lately," April 15, 2008. In this article from the presidential campaign, Gordon railed against McCain's tax plan that favored the wealthy and countered the common argument that American corporations are disproportionately taxed relative to the rest of the world.

"McContradiction," July 9, 2008. He slammed McCain for trying to have it both ways, claiming to be both a supply-sider and deficit-hawk, and analyzed why these two perspectives are diametrically opposed to each other.



"Family's Value," August 4, 2008. Gordon, in touting Obama's tax plan, noted the subtle role that government can play in helping to stabilize families.