* Now that the natural gas isn't flowing quite so freely out of Russia, Bulgaria is looking to fire back up two aging Soviet-era nuclear reactors that were mothballed years ago. Is it safe? The plants certainly don't meet EU standards, and European regulators are furious, but with families freezing in their apartments, Bulgaria's ready to risk an incident.

* This could be hugely significant from geopolitical standpoint: Noble Energy just found about three trillion feet of natural gas off the coast of Israel. Not Qatar-hefty, but hefty all the same. Previously, Israel had been trying to string a gas pipeline through Egypt to meet its growing energy needs, which, as you might guess, was easier said than done.

* Could California air regulations throttle the plug-in hybrid in its electrified cradle? The East Bay Express investigates.

* But don't hate on all mandates: Andrew Leonard notes that jacked-up fuel-economy standards in Europe are driving innovation, including the development of "micro-hybrids" that let gas-powered cars easily conserve fuel while idle.