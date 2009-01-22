NYT:

The person who spoke with Ms. Kennedy said she cited concerns about the health of her uncle, Senator Edward M. Kennedy, who suffers from brain cancer and was hospitalized after a seizure Tuesday, as the reason for her abrupt withdrawal.

Why would Ted's health give Caroline Kennedy pause now about serving in the Senate? It's not like she hasn't known about Ted's tragic brain cancer for months; and his alarming Tuesday seizure apparently was not some dire turn for the worse, but the result of exhaustion (and something that had happened to him before). From the initial reports this sure sounds like political cover for her potential failure to get the appointment from New York Governor David Paterson.



--Michael Crowley

