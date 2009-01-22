China is spending $123 billion to provide universal health care by 2011.
The Gates Foundation, Germany, and the U.K. are part of a group that's pledged $635 million to eradicate polio.
Mental health facilities are on the chopping block in Chicago and Virginia, where officials are struggling to cope with budget cuts.
There's a growing movement for companies to disclose their financial ties to doctors.
One financial analyst says that the health care is the most attractive sector in the stock market.
House Democrats are trying to expand Medicaid and COBRA for the unemployed as part of the economic stimulus package.
Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont makes the case for supporting community health centers.
Divided We Fail could have a tough time holding together their lobbying coalition on health care reform.
