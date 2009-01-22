Sometimes--last year, for instance--the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences does a pretty good job of recognizing excellence in film. Sometimes, it does a bad job. This year, it did a very, very bad job. If it was a disappointing year for film, it's an awful one for the Oscars.

First, let's get the good news out of the way: As is often the case, the Best Supporting Actor category is a strong one, though it's hard to see any way that Heath Ledger doesn't have the posthumous win sewn up. Still, it's nice that Michael Shannon's small but mesmerizing turn in Revolutionary Road was honored, and that Robert Downey Jr. got some credit for his extraordinary, if not particularly Oscar-friendly, year.

And that, as far as I'm concerned, is about it for good news. The Best Actress category is a disaster: Kate Winslet was nominated for The Reader rather than Revolutionary Road, which I find frankly unfathomable, and Kristin Scott Thomas (I've Loved You So Long) and Sally Hawkins (Happy-Go-Lucky) weren't nominated at all--three strikes on the three best female performances of the year. It's great that Melissa Leo got a nod for Frozen River, but Angelina Jolie for Changeling? Honestly?

Best Supporting Actress is often a weak category (and, yes, that says exactly what it would seem to say about being a woman in Hollywood), but apart from Penelope Cruz--who was by far the best thing in Vicky Cristina Barcelona--this year it fails to meet even its usual standards. I adore Amy Adams, but she has no business getting a nomination for her tidy, forgettable role in Doubt. And while I understand why some were deeply moved by Viola Davis in the same film, hers was a very small and limited performance. Rosemarie DeWitt (Rachel Getting Married) and all the marvelous actresses in Synecdoche, New York (Dianne Wiest would have been my pick of that lot) got stiffed for this?