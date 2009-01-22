The Post's Chris Cillizza reports:

Politics magazine is out with the results of their 2008 campaign poll of political insiders. The choice for the best ad of the presidential race? "3 a.m." of course -- the Hillary Clinton commercial that was the brainchild of chief strategist Mark Penn. The firm that conducted the Internet poll of 475 current Politics subscribers? Penn, Schoen & Berland Associates -- the polling firm founded by (you guessed it) Mark Penn.