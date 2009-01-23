



New York guv David Paterson is set to name Kirsten Gillibrand, a second-term congresswoman from upstate New York, to replace Hillary in the Senate. At first blush, Gillibrand seems merely a perfect Caroline Kennedy replacement: A woman with cash, but without all that baggage! (Roll Call called Gillibrand in 2007 "the most effective fundraiser of the House freshman class. Score!) But the spunky Gillibrand has forged a strong political persona in just one term in the House. Here's ten things you probably didn't know about Chuck Schumer's next junior Senator:

1. She "comes from a politically sophisticated family," writes the Almanac of American Politics. "[H]er father was an attorney and lobbyist with ties to George Pataki; her grandmother was a prominent Democratic activist in Albany who brought Gillibrand along with her on the campaign trail." One summer in college, she interned for Alfonse D'Amato.

2. She bucked House leadership by voting against both versions of the TARP bailout bill in the fall.