I may end up writing a piece about this, in which case I'll tease the idea out more. But I've been reading Halberstam's iconic book and noting the parallels (some of them eerie) between the early days of the Obama administration and the early days of the Kennedy administration. I talked about that with Reason's Matt Welch in our recent Bloggingheads appearance. (In a nutshell, my answer to the question is no, but it's a closer call than you might think...)

--Noam Scheiber