Of course the coverage of McCain wouldn't have been so giddy--and not because journalists are all closet lefties. The coverage of Obama was over-the-top for many of the same reasons that the public reaction to Obama was over-the-top. The man is cultural phenom, a rock star, the rare political leader who oozes charisma and optimism and a certain cool reassurance. He comes across as young, fresh, glamorous, hip, and attractive in a goofy, gangly, quasi-nerdy sort of way. Plus...once more with feeling!...he's our first black president and, as such, his fricking inauguration was a major historic event watched 'round the globe. Now, maybe Gerson bought into all of the GOP hoo-ha about how it would also have been historic for McCain to be elected (gasp!) the oldest president ever. But I doubt it. No one is that clueless.



As for Obama's biblical references, of course they didn't generate the same uneasy reaction as when Bush got scriptural because the Democratic party hasn't sold its soul the religious right in recent years. Obama can talk more freely about God, because people aren't seriously concerned that he's going to ram the Almighty down their throats with faith-over-science policies like abstinence based education, stem-cell research bans, international abortion gag-rules, Terri Schiavo-type nanny-state intrusiveness...well, you get the idea, right, Mike? But don't feel too persecuted on behalf of your former boss: It's not like anyone is giving Obama a free ride. His outreach to the anti-gay-rights bigot Rick Warren didn't exactly go unremarked on now did it?

Finally, the matter of the botched oath. Despite the fact that Justice Roberts was at least as much to blame as Obama, Gerson is correct in assuming that Bush would have suffered hard-core ribbing if he had similarly stumbled. Why? Because W. is famously inarticulate while Obama is slammed for, if anything, being too much of a smooth talker. You understand the whole tendency of jokes and parodies having more punch when they touch on a preexisting perception, right, MIke? You get that.

Super. Now that everyone's vented his spleen, maybe we can all move past our puzzlement over the inaugural display and start looking ahead to the mountain of troubles that the new administration must tackle. Hopefully, Krauthammer and Gerson--both of whom pride themselves on being deep, serious thinkers--will manage to be slightly less churlish going forward. (Though, again, today's grousing should probably be regarded as a step forward for Krauthammer.) Obama could certainly use some constructive input from the right. And it doesn't seem fair to expect George Will to do all the heavy lifting.

--Michelle Cottle

