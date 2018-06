As if the week hadn't brought enough bad news from Hollywood, evidently the sequel to Sex and the City: The Movie is on. Take what Michelle said about the first one, cube it, and you'll pretty much have my take.

No confirmation yet on rumors that the sequel's plot revolves around Big building Carrie a $2.5 billion townhouse shaped like a Manolo Blahnick while the entire island of Manhattan laughs at Miranda's bikini waxing.

--Christopher Orr