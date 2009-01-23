Here is a long-delayed matter in the international arena: just how much power are we prepared to vest in countries many of which are not really nation-states but arbitrary territorial jurisdictions where tribes, sects, races, clans and language groups wage bloody struggles against each other to control, by hook and by crook, every one else. The very basis of the United Nations will have to be examined so that its legacies are not made up merely of resolutions without commanding the respect of sentient men and women.





I just noticed in my first sentence that I had typed not Durban II but Darfur II. It is an understandable slip, and a devastating one. The United Nations Security Council has considered the Darfur enormity many times, and each time come to conclusions that everyone knew would not work. That was actually the aim of some members of the Security Council: give some procedural hope for relief of the black Muslims of Sudan...but no actual relied. And surely no relief that would stop the killing. This, after all, would require western military intervention. Alas, this is a test of the West.





So let me come to Durban which is surely on your agenda and that of President Obama. Durban II is not the place to engage anybody. It is rigged, a set-up. If we even so much as send an observer we shall be telegraphing the tyrants and bigots and Muslim fascists that we can be had and that we can be had as far as insulting the deepest values of our Constitution and also the deepest values of the society we have, in some real way, just become.