I suppose you know by now that, aside from playing at the Inauguration of Barack Obama, Yo-Yo Ma and his Silk Road Ensemble did a pre-Inaugural concert on Saturday night. The music was sublime, from the National Anthem to Ashokan Farewell, a medley of heart-breaking melodies of the Civil War. What I didn't realize was that many legal scholars think that, given Chief Justice Roberts' screw-up of the Oath of Office, it is Yo-Yo who is now president of the United States, the first Asian American to be so designated, not Barack Obama. But don't our constitutional experts realize that Ma was born in Paris? We can't have a Frenchman as our chief executive.

