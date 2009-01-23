Al Kamen:

The crowd at Foggy Bottom waited for about 50 minutes in the ornate Benjamin Franklin State Dining Room before Obama, Vice President Biden and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton came in to unveil special envoys George J. Mitchell and Richard C. Holbrooke. While the guests waited, they listened to musical renditions of "America, the Beautiful" and the Monty Python theme song, also known as "The Liberty Bell March," among other numbers. [emphasis added]

