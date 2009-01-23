I'll leave it to you to sort through all the claims in Rove's masterpiece from yesterday's Wall Street Journal--unironically entitled, "Bush Was Right When It Mattered Most." But this one certainly caught my eye:

At home, Mr. Bush cut income taxes for every American who pays taxes. He also cut taxes on capital, investment and savings. The result was 52 months of growth and the strongest economy of any developed country.

As with every other aspect of the Bush legacy, I'm sure history will vindicate his economic record. But, while we wait, maybe check out today's Wall Street Journal op-ed page.

--Noam Scheiber