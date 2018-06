I didn't dislike The Curious Case of Benjamin Button nearly as much as Isaac did. (It actually snuck into my end-of-the-year top ten, though probably wouldn't have if I'd written the list a week later.) In my review, I noted the extraordinary parallels with Forrest Gump, which was also penned by screenwriter Eric Roth; via Chris Bodenner, I see funnyordie.com has done a far better job of capturing that sense of deja vu all over again:



God help us if Button wins Best Picture: We'll spend the next decade buried under further iterations of Roth's patented brand of gulf-state uplift. --Christopher Orr