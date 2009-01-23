President Obama overturns the global gag rule today.
Bush's global AIDS coordinator has been asked to resign.
More elderly Americans are skipping prescribed meds because they can't afford them.
A hospital in Minnesota is being used for charging patients a "usurious" 18% interest rate.
A bill requiring pharmaceutical companies to disclose their gifts to physicians was introduced in the Senate.
A terrorism preparedness expert has been appointed to head the CDC.
Poor accounting of health care costs is still afflicting the Veterans Affairs Department.
Nurses are frequently left out of talks when serious medical errors occur.
DC is closing a public mental health facility and shifting thousands to private clinics.
--Suzy Khimm