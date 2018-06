Predator kills seven on Pakistani side of the Afghan border, the first (known) strike since Obama took over.

There was a big hubbub in the campaign when Obama vowed to strike into Pakistan if necessary to kill terrorist leaders, but in fact this sort of thing has been S.O.P. for a while--and may even allow us to keep terrorists on the run in Waziristan and Afghanistan without a huge and possibly counterproductive troop presence in the region.



--Michael Crowley