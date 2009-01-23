There are few things in contemporary politics more entertaining than watching John McCain tap dance when asked if he intends to support his vice presidential nominee, Sarah Palin, for the presidency in 2012. Politico's Andy Barr has the latest example:

Asked on CNN’s “Larry King Live” if he plans to support Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in the Republican presidential primaries, McCain said it would be “improper” to commit now because “I don’t know who’s running, for one thing, because, for example, my friend Jon Kyl, my colleague from Arizona.”



McCain then trailed off, appearing as if he had accidentally floated Kyl’s name.



When King followed up to ask if Kyl, the Senate’s minority whip, plans to run, McCain responded: “Now, wait a minute. Jon would be astonished to hear that I said that.”



“He’s a great leader for the Republicans in the Senate,” he said. “But let me just say, I don’t know who’s running and all that, but I will always be grateful to Sarah Palin for her friendship and her strong principles and leadership.”

And what about Cindy? You never know, she might run, and McCain could hardly be expected to support Palin over his own wife, could he?

--Christopher Orr

