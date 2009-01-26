Ben Adler is an Urban Leaders Fellow at Next American City. He covered the 2008 election and Congress with a focus on the youth vote as a staff writer for Politico and previously edited CampusProgress.org, a daily online youth magazine, at the Center for American Progress.

The scene at last Tuesday night's Youth Ball, with hoards of Obama-swooning twentysomethings rocking out to Kanye West and Kid Rock, seemed to confirm the conventional wisdom of the campaign season: that Barack Obama's stunning margins among young voters (66 percent of whom voted for him) has laid the foundation for a long-lasting Democratic majority. As Eric Greenberg and Karl Weber, authors of the Millennial-celebrating tome Generations We, wrote last week in the Huffington Post, "The current shift of young Americans toward the progressive camp is profoundly important, likely presaging three decades or more of potential political dominance for progressive views and policies."

True, these voters present a major opportunity for the Democratic Party. Opinion polls show that they are more left leaning on issues, and the demographic diversity of the Millennial Generation favors Democrats. But buried in Democratic strategist Cornell Belcher's recent memo to incoming DNC chair Tim Kaine (hat tip to Mike Connery of Future Majority) is a crucial insight: Twenty percent of voters under 35 did not vote for a House candidate in November. As Belcher concluded in his memo, "These younger ... surge voters are, by and large, Obama‘s right now, not necessarily the Democratic Party's."

That leaves a lot of people who may not stay with the Democrats if the party doesn't lock them in. Building on Obama's success in courting these voters, the DNC now needs a better youth strategy of its own. While they have benefited from initial outreach efforts, a bigger investment is needed.