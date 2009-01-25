Time to clear out the old Firefox tabs:

* A new USGS study suggests that rising temperatures in the United States could explain why old-growth trees are dying at twice the rate they were in 1955. If true, that might mean we have yet another nasty climate feedback loop on our hands—higher temperatures kill more trees, which decay and release carbon into the air at a faster-than-usual rate, jacking temperatures up further… (Oh yeah, the other bad bit of news is that, as a study in Nature found last year, warming forests start to lose their ability to soak up as much carbon from the air.)

* The Obama EPA just slammed the brakes on two new coal-fired power plants. Recall that in the dying days of the last Bush administration, Stephen Johnson prevented the EPA from considering carbon-dioxide pollution when issuing coal-plant permits. Now we'll see whether new EPA head Lisa Jackson reverses this ruling, and how they treat new plants going forward.

* Henry Waxman just put a big "decoupling" provision in the House stimulus bill, an amendment that would require states seeking federal money to revamp the way their utilities operate. Right now, utilities profit based on how much electricity they sell, giving them scant incentive to promote conservation. But under various decoupling schemes, utilities would have financial incentives to boost efficiency—and sell less electricity. California's seemingly slashed energy waste under this arrangement, but Republicans are skeptical, and don't like the idea of Congress telling states how to run their electricity markets.