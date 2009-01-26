Historians will tell you that the Senate is where health care reform, like most sweeping pieces of liberal legislation, goes to die. But will this year's health care graveyard be in the House?

A statement by a top House member on Sunday raised that possibility--although several senior staff are now saying the member was speaking on his own and that, contrary to appearances, major health legislation is in the works.

The comment came from Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina, the House Majority Whip, during an appearance on C-Span's "Newsmakers." According to the HIll, Clyburn said that he didn't expect Congress to approve legislation in 2009:

If you take what we've done with [the State Children's Health Insurance Program bill] and then you follow with [more spending] on community health centers, you would have gone a long way to building a foundation upon which to build a universal access healthcare program. ... I would much rather see it done that way, incrementally, than to go out and just bite something you can't chew. We've been down that road. I still remember 1994 [when the Clinton health care plan failed].

While President Obama and key Senate leaders have indicated via action and statment that they want to enact comprehensive health reform sometime in the next year, the House leadership has been strangely silent, saying virtually nothing about the scope or timing of legislation. That makes Clyburn's statement a potentially ominous sign for reform.

