Terry McAuliffe, fundraiser and Clinton pal extraordinaire, released his first TV ad in his bid to become governor of Virginia:

I wrote about Terry's manic run for this week's magazine (his selling point: aptitude with chicken feces!), but one thing I didn't get into is the African-American-directed nature of his strategy. Perhaps fearful that Alexandria resident Brian Moran may siphon off support in vote-rich Northern Virginia, McAuliffe ran his kickoff radio ad for the hotly contested June Democratic primary on black stations in southern Virginia. And I notice that, in this ad, all the regular folks he's shown speaking with are African Americans.

