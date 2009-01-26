Today's NYT has a piece about Nevada brothel owners' lobbying to start paying the state an entertainment tax on a per-transaction basis. Apparently, despite these troubled economic times, some legislators are resisting the push out of fear that it is a "back door" effort by the industry to achieve statewide legalization of the world's oldest profession. (Currently, prostitution is allowed only in counties with a population under 400,000, meaning Vegas and Reno are missing out on the action.)

But here's the line that caught my eye: "There are about 225 women licensed by the state as prostitutes; no county allows brothels to have men who sell sexual services."

Hmmm. Can this really be? If so, is it simply that no one has ever pushed for such a license, or do local Nevada lawmakers have an unspoken policy against men turning tricks? I did a quick Google search and found stories about former Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss's 2005 effort to open the state's first "stud farm." But that plan hit a snag. As Fleiss explained to Fox News in July 2007:

One brothel owner here has been arrested for allegedly bribing a public official, and I happen to have introduced him to the public official, so that has delayed the stud farm. But it will happen within eight months.

A year and a half later, still no stud service in the Silver State.