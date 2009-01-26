My current TRB column is about the eerie intellectual parallels between J Street (and its followers) and the right-wing Israel hawks they so virulently oppose. "Right-wing Zionism thrives on a sense of victimhood and encirclement," I wrote, "J Street has won a cult following among liberal bloggers by tapping into an equivalent narrative of persecution and bravery." J Street's supporters are doing their best to demonstrate its thesis.

The Nation's Eric Alterman recently wrote that, in the United States, "right-wing Jewish organizations and neoconservative pundits dominate nearly all Middle East discussion." This is a pretty radical claim, one I don't agree with--recent cover stories in both Time and Newsweek have reflected the J Street line -- but one for which you could produce at least some evidence. The sum total of the evidence he did produce was three blog posts appearing in, respectively, The New Republic, The Weekly Standard, and Commentary. Alterman, perhaps using hyperbole to compensate for the lack of evidence, called the authors "Thought Police." You may recall that the term "Thought Police" was coined by George Orwell's "1984" to describe a breed of futuristic secret police that would exceed even the draconian methods employed by Stalin and Hitler. Apparently Alterman believes equivalent powers are now wielded by a handful of Zionist bloggers. I'm trying to imagine what Alterman would say if fascism really does come to America. Perhaps he'll think to himself, while hanging from his thumbs in some dungeon, "Well, this is pretty bad, but not as bad as when I was criticized by Commentary online."

My column disputed the notion that there truly was an atmosphere of fear and intimidation around any criticism of Israel's government. The American Prospect's Ezra Klein retorts that this may be true, but only because the attempts to suppress debate--by, among other people, me--were failing. "The thing about criticizing Israel is that you get called an anti-Semite rather a lot," he wrote, rather dramatically. But we did it so often that the charge had lost its sting. Thus, "Criticizing Israel is not an act of courage because it's not actually dangerous for your career. This is despite the best efforts of Chait and his magazine."

Klein did not cite any examples of me calling somebody anti-Semitic merely for criticizing Israel. It's merely an article of faith among the left that any response to their criticism is either a direct accusation of anti-Semitism or, at the least, an attempt to suppress debate. The Center for American Progress's Matthew Yglesias, meanwhile, calls my magazine an "ideological enforcer" on Israel. The rule here is that if you write political commentary disagreeing with the J Street analysis of Israel, you're a thuggish ideological enforcer. If you write political commentary supporting the J Street analysis, you're a courageous ideological freedom fighter.