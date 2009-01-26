What I find so entertaining about the McAuliffe campaign spot Eve posted is the Macker's listing various issues he picked from his listening tour of Hampton Roads and then noting: "It goes to show that the best ideas don't always come out of Richmond."

How perfect is it that the jet-setting McAuliffe, who arguably embodies the national party and its big-money establishment more than any other Democrat of recent times, is going with an appeal so local and populist that he's talking smack about the political elitism of Richmond? Of course McAuliffe doesn't think all good ideas come out of Richmond. Until recently, he likely needed an atlas, a GPS, and a driver just to find his way there from the Beltway.

The man has chutzpah. You gotta give him that.

--Michelle Cottle

