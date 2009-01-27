My only question is whether the latter effort could backfire, as some claimed criticism of fellow candidate Chip Saltzman's decision to send out those "Barack the Magic Negro" CDs did. Given the degree to which media disdain is worn as a badge of honor in today's GOP, someone may have just inadvertantly given Dawson a leg up in the race. That is, unless it was Dawson's folks who sent it out in the first place...

I'm kidding, but only barely. For anyone interested in where young GOPers develop their aptitude for dirty trickery, Frank's piece on the College Republicans remains the best primer I've seen. You can read it here.

--Christopher Orr

