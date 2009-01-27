Countering Clyburn's recent remarks, Pelosi says that the House will take a major step toward health reform this year.
Senator Harkin wants $12.4 billion in health care spending to be included in the stimulus.
Medicare is expanding its coverage of cancer drugs not approved by the FDA.
The VA is planning to expand health care enrollment to 265,000 new veterans.
Women with heart trouble are more likely to experience delays in the ER than men.
Another study confirms that vaccines don't harm children.
A drug-resistant malaria strain is spreading in Southeast Asia.
--Suzy Khimm