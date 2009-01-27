Academy Awards host-to-be Hugh Jackman has reportedly asked Baz Luhrmann, who directed him in last year's Australia, to stage his opening number for the ceremony. I, for one, am torn: On the one hand, the much-anticipated Australia was such an ungainly mess that even costar Nicole Kidman badmouthed it. On the other, this seems like exactly the kind of lighthearted entertainment at which Luhrmann should excel--if he can just rein in his pathological commitment to having a woman die of tuberculosis in everything he does.

(via Vulture)



--Christopher Orr

