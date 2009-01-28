Politico has an article up today that looks at how current Mississippi Governor and former RNC chair Haley Barbour has become "a symbol in the RNC race for everything party members would like to see in a chairman." It's probably a good time, then, to reconsider this piece, written by Noam Scheiber and Bradford Plumer in September 2007, that exposed Barbour's very lax ethical standards. Click here to read the article.

