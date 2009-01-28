



The Republican Senate leadership is trying to hold up extension of the State Children's Health Insurance Program (S-CHIP), arguing that Democrats added new, more expansive provisions to the bipartisan compromise they passed previously. And, as I note below, there are good reasons for that.

More people need help getting health insurance, because the economy is in such trouble. And the Democrats just won the presidency and extra Senate seats, after an election in which they ran on promises to expand expand programs like S-CHIP. It would seem the public has spoken and the Democrats are acting in accord with their wishes.



There's also a third factor to consider. The reason the compromise never became law is that its supporters were unable to secure enough Republican votes to override former President Bush's veto.