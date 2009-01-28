From Ken Blackwell, the former Ohio Secretary of State who's competing in the bitter, many-way race to become head of the Republican National Committee:

BLACKWELL GAINS SUPPORT FROM GUAM Ken's support in the territories continues to grow and we are very confident that Ken is going to do very well among these crucial voters. He traveled to two territories in the past few weeks and has gained significant support from RNC Members.



Today we are very happy to announce the support of the Governor of Guam and announce that he is working very hard to secure Guam's three votes for Ken Blackwell as well as other territories. Stay tuned.

Anything helps!

P.S. More on Guam. Apparently Guam's three votes are turning into some of the most hotly contested of the chairman's race, thanks to the Guamanians' loyalty to their Blackwell-supporting Governor and the fact that nobody knows who, exactly, controls the third vote. Zounds.

--Eve Fairbanks

