Anthony Wright is executive director of Health Access California, the statewide health care consumer advocacy coalition. He blogs daily at the Health Access WeBlog and is a regular contributor here, as well.

For those who have any doubt about the need for state aid in the economic recovery package, consider what California is contemplating. In the negotiations about our budget crisis, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is proposing to deny Medicaid coverage to over a half-million Californians, largely low-income working parents.

The state would lower our eligibility for parents from the poverty level ($18,000 for a family of three) to 72 percent of the poverty level (around $13,000). Think about that: A working mother of two making $15,000 would be too rich to get public health coverage. A parent working more than 100 hours a month--that is, about three weeks--would be denied coverage.

Another proposed cut would deny the 3 million California adults on Medicaid about ten benefits--including dental, podiatry, psychology and optometry.