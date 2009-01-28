At least 25 states are planning to cut Medicaid benefits.
The city of San Francisco is suing California health insurers for discriminating against women.
Health insurance premiums could double by 2016 unless health-care reform is passed.
The SEIU is taking over local health care unions. (Check out Brad Plumer's Andy Stern profile for a background primer.)
Nine FDA scientists who complained about being forced to approve high-risk treatments say the agency has targeted them in a criminal investigation.
Researchers are using cell phone videos to promote safe sex.
The death toll from cholera in Zimbabwe has topped 3,000.
--Suzy Khimm