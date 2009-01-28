The Internet's laying it all down faster than I can pick it up.

* New regulatory czar Cass Sunstein riffs on "Nudge"-esque solutions for reining in energy consumption in the Chicago Tribune: "Early attempts to notify people of their energy use with e-mails and text messages did no good. What worked was to give people something called an Ambient Orb, a little ball that glows red when people are using lots of energy, but green when their use is modest. In a period of weeks, users of the orb reduced their energy consumption during peak times by 40 percent!"



* New York Representative Jerrold Nadler just tacked on $3 billion in transit spending to the House stimulus package. A wad of that will help plug the holes in leaky metro systems in New York and California.

* The Wall Street Journal reports that Americans are bidding adieu to McMansions and downsizing their homes (slightly), though do note that the average U.S. home is still 17 percent girthier than it was back in 1990.