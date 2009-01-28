You would think that by now politicians would have learned not to accept cut-rate home renovations as a form of graft. Ask Ted Stevens, former Connecticut governor John Rowland, or a couple others whose stories escape me right now. Now the latest (alleged) offender is the mayor of Hartford, CT:

Mr. Perez was accused by state prosecutors of deliberately underpaying a local contractor for renovations at his two-story colonial house in Hartford that included a whirlpool, kitchen counters and a remodeled bathroom with a steam sauna.

--Michael Crowley