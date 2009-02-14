Ronald Mcdonald Is Not Reform's Friend

Anthony Wright is executive director of Health Access California, the statewide health care consumer advocacy coalition. He blogs daily at the Health Access WeBlog and is a regular contributor to the Treatment.



I think President Obama found his new spokesperson for health reform: Julio Oseguida. The enthusiastic Mr. Oseguida became a mini-media celebrity after he asked the last question of the President at the town hall earlier this week in Fort Myers.



In all the attention focused on his “man-on-the-street” character, most of the media missed what he actually said: that even after over four and a half years of working at McDonald’s, he still doesn’t get benefits. President Obama picked up on his plight, and highlighted not just the help that Julio would get from the economic recovery package, but also the need for health reform.



McDonald’s posted record profits last quarter, but the focus of an economic recovery should not be McJobs, literally or figuratively. President Obama was right to guess that as a McDonald’s employee, Julio wasn’t getting health coverage.

On top of its questionable nutritional impact on the health of the nation, McDonald’s benefits to its workers aren’t much of a contribution either. In fact, the fast food giant could emerge as a big, if not the biggest, opponent of health coverage reform efforts this year—even more than the usual suspects of insurers, drug companies, and the like.

