Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad attends a ceremony in Tehran on
January 29, 2009, to honour the political prisoners (portraits) of the
shah's regime before the Islamic revolution. Ahmadinejad used the
ceremony to honour Lebanese militant and convicted murderer Samir
Kantar, who was controversially freed by Israel in a prisoner swap last
year. In a speech at the event Kantar called for the destruction of
Israel after receiving a gift of a statue of two prisoners trying to
break through the bars of a jail cell from Ahmadinejad. (Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty
Images)
--Michael Crowley