



Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad attends a ceremony in Tehran on January 29, 2009, to honour the political prisoners (portraits) of the shah's regime before the Islamic revolution. Ahmadinejad used the ceremony to honour Lebanese militant and convicted murderer Samir Kantar, who was controversially freed by Israel in a prisoner swap last year. In a speech at the event Kantar called for the destruction of Israel after receiving a gift of a statue of two prisoners trying to break through the bars of a jail cell from Ahmadinejad. (Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images)



--Michael Crowley

