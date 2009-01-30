I've long maintained that one of the cruel ironies of pregnancy is that, just when one is feeling one's craziest and most strung-out, one is forbidden to drink.

Thankfully, no such prohibition exists for the weathering of a recession. Cost, of course, is a factor in these lean times. (Probably best to save the small-batch bourbons for a sunnier market.) But fortunately, the fine folks at Esquire have compiled a handy list of decent-yet-cheap-ass liquor to help see us through.

Have a great weekend!

--Michelle Cottle