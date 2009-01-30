



The Wall Street Journal editorial page has an article critical of President Obama's recent moves to expand government health care programs. Shocking, I know. But what's particularly interesting about this latest essay, by Kimberly Strassel, is the way it frames the argument. Under the headline, "Democratic Stealth Care," she writes:



Tom Daschle is still waiting to be confirmed as secretary of health and human services, not that he's in any rush. Democrats are already enacting his and Barack Obama's agenda of government-run health care--entirely on the QT.



As Strassel tells it, the secret Democratic plan to take over health care began when "Nancy Pelosi whipped through a big expansion of the State Children's Health Insurance Program." (The Senate passed the same measure yesterday.) But it's with the stimulus package, Strassel says, that the Democrats have gotten really devious. There's more funding for Medicaid, not merely to help states cover the cost of existing beneficiaries but also to make more people eligible for it. There's an expansion of so-called COBRA assistance, which allows recently unemlpoyed workers to keep their employer-sponsored health insurance. And there's authorization for the federal government authority to set standards for electronic medical records.

For the record, I happen to think all of these moves make a lot of sense, given how rising unemployment means millions of people are going to lose their job-based health insurance. Many if not most of these people won't be able to buy insurance on their own, since benefits in the individual market are far more expensive and, by the way, often not available to people with pre-existing medical conditions. I'm not actually familiar with the technology provision she cites. But given the desire to invest heavily in developing universal medical records--something virtually every public health expert says is essential to elminating deadly medical errors, reducing the costly duplication of services, and fostering more coordinated care of chronic disease--having the government set standards seems entirely appropriate.