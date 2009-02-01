Foreign Radicals Can Be Reasoned With, But Not Domestic Ones?

Kay Steiger writes:

It also helps that Scott Lemieux is right and that any sort of concession to the religious right on these issues would do nothing to end culture wars but only encourage them further.

It's kind of funny how, when it comes to domestic politics, many liberals employ assumptions about human nature that are wildly at odds with the assumptions they use about human nature when it comes to foreign policy. When you read the liberal blogs on domestic politics, concessions to the enemy are always counterproductive, will must be met with will, etc. When you read them on foreign policy, all those asumptions are flipped on their head. I'm not saying that these two sets of assumptions are completely impossible to reconcile, but it is pretty odd how easily they sit together

--Jonathan Chait

